× Heat and humidity increase with several days in the 90s possible

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s been a warm and humid day with some clouds out there. Tonight we’ll have a chance of an isolated shower or t-storm, especially south and east of Indy. Otherwise look for a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s with humid conditions.

The heat will build through the week as a ridge of high pressure sets up across the area. Look for a few 90-degree days in a row later this week with an increase in humidity. By Thursday, heat index values could reach 100 degrees! Indianapolis has only seen three 90-degree days this year compared to nine at this point last year. –Danielle Dozier