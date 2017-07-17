× I-65 construction to begin Monday near the Indiana / Kentucky state line

LOUISVILLE, Ind. — If you are planning on traveling south from Indianapolis towards Louisville, Kentucky, be prepared for a lengthy summer time project along I-65 on both sides of the Indiana / Kentucky state line.

This area has over 100,000 daily drivers but starting late Monday night, those drivers will encounter a brand new work zone in the area that approaches the Lewis and Clark overpass. The construction zone will shut down the left lane on I-65 South between Stansifer Avenue and the I-265 interchange.

Lanes will also be closed for concrete work and pavement restoration the next few months. It’s a $2 million project that will eventually extend from Stansifer Avenue to exit nine in Sellersburg.

The construction is expected to last until the end of October