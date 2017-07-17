× Limited storm chances this afternoon and big warmth building later this week!

Scattered, overnight storms have ended and the morning rush hour will be nice and dry with temperatures in the lower 70’s! Heavy rain did create some isolated issues overnight with high water and local flooding, mostly east and southeast of Indianapolis. Expect a big dose of sunshine to begin your Monday, along with some very sticky air. Be sure to grab your sunglasses!

This afternoon, clouds will develop and a few showers and storms will dot central Indiana. Many areas will be dry but some spots could see a brief but heavy downpour. Any rain chances will diminish after sunset and more heat is expected in the days ahead. 90’s are back and the heat indices will be quite uncomfortable through Saturday! For now, the Brickyard 400 looks very warm but dry!