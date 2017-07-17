Florist hiding free bouquets around central Indiana for ‘Make Someone Smile Week’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis florist is hiding free bouquets around central Indiana this week.

McNamara Florist says it will hide the flowers around landmarks throughout the near east side, downtown Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel and Greenwood.

McNamara says it will send out hints via social media to let the community members know where they can find a free bouquet.

First stop for Make Someone Smile Week! Come find this free bouquet! Follow along as we spread more across the cit… https://t.co/BYqYqNRefB pic.twitter.com/on2RU2w7D6 — McNamara Florist (@McNamaraFlorist) July 17, 2017

“The whole purpose of this campaign is to make people smile, so we want it to be interactive and fun,” said Erin Davidson, Marketing Coordinator for McNamara Florist. “We want people to look for our hints and then go out and find our bouquets.”

The freebies are being offered in honor of Teleflora’s “Make Someone Smile Week.” McNamara says it is participating as a way to give back to the community that was so supportive of their move from Fishers to the 1800 block of Ludlow Ave. on the near east side.

“We are excited to participate in a fun way and send people on a scavenger hunt for a beautiful surprise,” said Davidson. “Flowers are a great way to spread smiles.”