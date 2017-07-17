× Men arrested after Fayette County deputy locates drugs, weapons during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – Two men were arrested Sunday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County.

The sheriff’s department says a vehicle occupied by Corey L. Marsh, 29, and Jeremy P. Adams, 29, was stopped for an expired license plate.

During the stop, the deputy reportedly found 52 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, five oxycodone pills, a shotgun, pipes, scales, baggies, knives and other items.

Marsh was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a paraphernalia, and resisting law enforcement.

Adams was charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.