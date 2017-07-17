× Passenger ‘passes gas’ on flight, forces plane to land at North Carolina airport

RALEIGH, NC – An American Airlines plane was forced to land at a North Carolina airport on Sunday afternoon after a passenger “passed gas,” according to WNCN.

A spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport reports that mid-flight passengers on the plane began to feel ill and nauseous with headaches. The plane landed at the airport due to a “medical call.”

All passengers were taken off the plane, and investigators later determined the incident was caused by a passenger who “passed gas.”

American Airlines officials released the following statement on Sunday night to WNCN, denying that the odor was caused by flatulence: