Police investigating north side triple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are investigating a triple homicide on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis police received a call in reference to a shooting just after 6:00 Sunday evening. When officers arrived, they found three men shot dead in an apartment in the building at 7802 Somerset Bay.

Police say a total of five people were inside the apartment before people entered and killed three of them. The two others, physically unhurt, went with police for questioning to help with the investigation.

Other witnesses saw a couple people leaving the apartment building, jumping into a car and driving off right after the shooting.

Police aren’t releasing any information about the car or description of the suspects because they’re confident in the speed of the investigation and want to build a solid case.

“We have good leads and homicide detectives are going to be working on it and we are confident that we’re going to have a suspect in custody in the near future,” said IMPD Captain Harold Turner.

Turner says it appears the shooters targeted the apartment for some reason, but right now they can’t say for sure whether the motive was related to money, anger or drugs.

No matter the reason, the crime still surprises police.

“Zero. No calls here whatsoever,” said Turner. “This is a very good apartment building, this community is solid, so, um, so it’s a surprise.”

The neighbors at Somerset Lakes apartments are just as shocked as police.

“We immediately came outside to see if you know, if it was somewhere close, and it was pretty much outside our door,” said Tina Harmon, who lives a couple buildings down from where the shooting happened. “I mean, I know crime can happen anywhere, but it’s kind of unfortunate.”