Police release sketch of man accused of murdering Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams

DELPHI, Ind. –More than five months after the disappearance of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, Indiana State Police released a composite sketch of the suspect in the Delphi murder investigation.

Police say they hope the sketch will help clarify some of the pictures that were previously released regarding the investigation and the man on the bridge. Police say the sketch of the suspect is based off witness tips, including one woman who told police she saw this man near the Delphi Historic Trails the day Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered.

“We feel this is very important because it actually gives a better view of the person in the picture that you see down below,” Sgt. Kim Riley said at a press conference on Monday morning. “It shows a little more facial features it gives you a little more information on what we’re looking at, who the suspect might be, and that’s why we feel that it’s very important that this picture is out there at this time.” Police say it’s very important for the public to focus on the facial features.

Police say the person depicted in the composite sketch is described as a white male between 5’6” to 5’10”, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair. The eye color is unknown, but according to one witness, his eyes are not blue. Additionally, this sketch depicts a hat that may not be accurate.

“We’ve got the information out there, the pictures out there, now we’ve got this composite that we feel it is the same person and we just want to make sure that people realize this picture is this person ,” Riley said.

According to police, there are no arrests at this time, and Riley could not comment as to whether they are close to making an arrest. But he assured everyone this is not a cold case, and they’re still getting around five to 10 tips every day. “We’ve always felt that we’re going to solve this case,” Riley said.

The investigation into the murder of German and Williams began February 13 when family members reported them missing. Their bodies were found near the Delphi Historic Trails on February 14.

Police later released a photo of a man walking on the bridge and a recording of a suspect saying “down the hill.”

Just last weekend, a softball tournament was held in Battle Ground, Indiana in memory of the girls. Proceeds from the tournament are going toward a new sports complex in their honor.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, police are encouraging you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.