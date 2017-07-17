× Police to release ‘important’ new information regarding Delphi murder suspect

DELPHI, Ind. – More than five months after the disappearance of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, investigators with Indiana State Police say they will release “important” and “significant” information regarding the suspect in the Delphi murder investigation.

The information is expected to come this morning by 10 a.m.

Sgt. Kim Riley tells FOX59 it will help clarify some of the pictures that have been seen related to the investigation and the man on the bridge.

Riley says this is the result of information to the tip line and follow-up investigations in the past couple of weeks.

According to police, there are no arrests at this time, and Riley could not comment as to whether they are close to making an arrest.

The investigation into the murder of German and Williams began February 13 when family members reported them missing. Their bodies were found near the Delphi Historic Trails on February 14.

Police later released a photo of a man walking on the bridge and a recording of a suspect saying “down the hill.”

Just last weekend, a softball tournament was held in Battle Ground, Indiana in memory of the girls. Proceeds from the tournament are going toward a new sports complex in their honor.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, police are encouraging you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.