Real summer sizzle coming this week; Hottest in four years expected

July 17, 2017

DRY TIME COMING

We welcome the dry time but is comes with a price! As we reach the mid-way point of summer, currently ranked 13th wettest on record a break from the rain is needed for many. JULY has had TWO TIMES the normal rainfall to date!

SUMMER HOT DOME

Big changes are to unfold this week! A heat wave will spread east and the hottest air of 2017 is on the way and possibly the hottest air in four years!

Air sinks beneath a upper level HIGH pressure and the air heats up becoming a DOME OF HEAT or HOT DOME. The sinking air prevents rain clouds from forming.  A limited rain threat is expected for several days.

 

Plan for oppressive levels of heat and humidity later this week as the heat index could reach 105° or higher starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday.