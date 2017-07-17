Real summer sizzle coming this week; Hottest in four years expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY TIME COMING

We welcome the dry time but is comes with a price! As we reach the mid-way point of summer, currently ranked 13th wettest on record a break from the rain is needed for many. JULY has had TWO TIMES the normal rainfall to date!

SUMMER HOT DOME

Big changes are to unfold this week! A heat wave will spread east and the hottest air of 2017 is on the way and possibly the hottest air in four years!

Air sinks beneath a upper level HIGH pressure and the air heats up becoming a DOME OF HEAT or HOT DOME. The sinking air prevents rain clouds from forming. A limited rain threat is expected for several days.