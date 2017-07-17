Real summer sizzle coming this week; Hottest in four years expected

DRY TIME COMING
We welcome the dry time but is comes with a price! As we reach the mid-way point of summer, currently ranked 13th wettest on record a break from the rain is needed for many. JULY has had TWO TIMES the normal rainfall to date!
SUMMER HOT DOME
Big changes are to unfold this week! A heat wave will spread east and the hottest air of 2017 is on the way and possibly the hottest air in four years!
Air sinks beneath a upper level HIGH pressure and the air heats up becoming a DOME OF HEAT or HOT DOME. The sinking air prevents rain clouds from forming. A limited rain threat is expected for several days.
Plan for oppressive levels of heat and humidity later this week as the heat index could reach 105° or higher starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday.