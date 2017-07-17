× Serious crash kills 2 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were killed in a serious crash in Lawrence County Monday.

The sheriff’s department said two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place near the intersection of State Road 37 and Wesley Chapel Road around 5:18 p.m.

The department says each vehicle had three occupants. Those injured were airlifted to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash and the identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.