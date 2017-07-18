× UPDATE: IMPD shots fired investigation at I-465 and Brookville Rd. ends

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan Police have been working an active scene near I-465 and Brookville Rd. on the city’s southeast side on a report of shots fired. The suspect being sought is reportedly dead of a self-inflicted wound–presumably from a gunshot, according to IMPD dispatch. We have crews on the scene and expect an update soon from IMPD.

The address associated with this incident is the 7900 block of Penobscot Rd.

All northbound lanes of I-465 had been closed just before Brookville Rd. Those lanes have now been re-opened.