× Dangerous heat expected as we end the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s been a rather hot and humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points have been in the low 70s so it’s felt even hotter.

These next few days we will be tracking dangerous heat as a high pressure builds across central Indiana. The humidity will increase and lead to high heat index values in the low 100s. Rain chances will be in the forecast but minimal the next few days. Excessive heat watches and warnings have already been issued for states to our west.

In fact, by Friday, central Indiana could be experiencing some of the hottest weather in four years.

Tonight we’ll see a mostly clear sky with patchy fog. Lows will be in the low 70s. Highs Wednesday will reach the low 90s for the fourth time this year. Heat indices should reach the upper 90s. While there’s a slight chance of rain or t-storms Wednesday, many areas will stay dry. That looks to be the case through the end of the week as a few upper-air disturbances move through our area.

Highs by Friday will be pushing the mid-90s with a heat index near 102 degrees. If you’re headed to the track this weekend, plan on wearing the sunscreen and keep yourself well-hydrated as the high heat and humidity continue. The rain chances will increase slightly on Sunday but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for some dry time for the race. We’ll also be fine-tuning the forecast as it gets closer. –Danielle Dozier