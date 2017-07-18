‘Freeze mob’ holds demonstration downtown to protest GOP health care bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A group of Hoosiers stood frozen in place Friday to draw attention to the Senate GOP health care bill.

The group had papers pinned to their backs, talking about the human cost of the bill. The goal was to get people to notice what they are doing and inspire them to send messages to their state and national lawmakers in support of the Affordable Care Act.

They gathered on the southeast side of Monument Circle.

The bill collapsed after losing support from multiple Republicans. Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "very disappointed" in Congress for not pushing it through.