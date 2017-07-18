× Hamilton County residents question mystery development

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Landowners in a suburban Indianapolis county are being offered as much as $40,000 an acre by real estate agents, but it’s unclear what plans are in the works for the nearly 2,200 acres of farmland in the area.

The Indianapolis Star reports that real estate agents with Berkshire Hathaway have been sending out offers for land in Hamilton County for about 18 months.

Farmers who were approached say the agents have told them the buyer hopes to build something of significant economic value but haven’t provided more details.

Property owners speculate that the large tract is being snapped up for an airport, a quarry, an amusement park or some other development.

Noblesville Deputy Mayor Steve Cooke says no real estate agents have approached the city about any development plans.