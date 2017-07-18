Heat building as rain chances remain low the next few days; hottest days of the summer ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are warm to start this Tuesday morning. Additional sunshine and heat will dominate the state today, as isolated storm chances remain quite low and ONLY for far eastern Indiana. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 80s and lower 90s, with the heat indices in the lower 90s statewide.

Hotter days building through the rest of the week! Any storm chances remain low and mainly north of Indianapolis through Friday. A slight breakdown in the pattern by Saturday into Sunday could provide some storms (along a front) and will continue to be updated through the week!