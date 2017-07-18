Hottest in four years this week; Dangerous heat and humidity on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAT WAVE TO BEGIN

A heat wave is about to take hold in the central U.S. and central Indiana will not be spared. Late Tuesday evening excessive heat warnings, watches and advisories have been hoisted including a portion of southern Indiana.

The heat will build east and look for advisories to expand into more of Indiana starting Wednesday.

HOTTEST AIR SINCE 2013

We are bracing for the hottest air since September of 2013 - the last time temperature reached the middle 90s here. The string of 90-degree days - a heat wave, will peak with high temperature of 96-degrees Friday and Saturday. The second half of the work week and into the weekend the heat index is to reach 100-degrees.

A range of 100 to 105-degrees is likely for possible three straight days. Stay hydrated and prepare. These are dangerous levels of heat and humidity. I'm posting below the latest RPM model forecast heat index for 2 pm Thursday. Highest so far this summer!