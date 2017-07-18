× IMPD asks public to help find woman and her three children who may be in immediate danger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help them locate a woman and her three children who may be in immediate danger.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say they’ve received information that 22-year-old Mekielle Yaneek Pullins has made threats and other statements to harm the children.

Detectives believe that Mekielle along with the children are in the Indianapolis area.

Police say Mekielle is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 143 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She is also reportedly known by the nickname of “Me Me.”

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Mekielle or the children, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.