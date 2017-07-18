× IPS officials to hold public comment session tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you want weigh in on the potential closures of some high schools around Indianapolis, tonight you’ll have your chance.

IPS officials will be hosting a public comment session at 5:30 p.m. at Broad Ripple High School.

The public comment period will last 90 minutes, but you are interested in speaking, you need to sign up here by noon.

The current recommendations include closing Broad Ripple High School, Arlington High School and Northwest High School.

It also would have Arlington and Northwest high schools converted to middle schools.

School officials say these decisions were made because of low enrollment and financial constraints. The closures are expected to save the district $4 million a year.

The IPS board isn’t expected to take action on the recommendations until September.

