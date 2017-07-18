× Month long construction work to begin in Crown Point area along I-65

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Drivers in the northwest part of the state need to get ready for a month-long road construction project.

Beginning on or after July 24, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be closing the 113th Avenue Bridge over I-65 in Crown Point for resurfacing.

The closure is expected to last four weeks and the posted detour will follow 109th Avenue.

During this time, access to all local businesses along 113th Avenue will be maintained. A pedestrian walking path will also remain accessible.

Drivers can monitor road closures and traffic alerts at any time via the INDOT Northwest District social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.