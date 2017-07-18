× Police searching for West Virginia woman who disappeared on her way to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A West Virginia woman traveling from Chicago to Indianapolis has disappeared.

Deloris Ann Arnold, 71, was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus at Union Station in Chicago on Thursday, July 13. She planned to take an Amtrak train, but flooding forced her to take a bus instead.

She hasn’t been seen since, and officials don’t think she ever made it to Indianapolis. Arnold suffers from dementia and takes several medications.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. Arnold, who’s from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, is 5’3” and 192 pounds with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Patrolman Morris of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department at (304) 536-1466.