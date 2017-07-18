× Police: Shots fired at car during attempted robbery in Lawrence, 1 person hurt

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Shots were fired early Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened at the Spring Valley Mobile Home community near Pendleton Pike and Post Road. Police were dispatched around 4:20 a.m.

Police said two people were sleeping inside a car when another vehicle pulled up next to them. Two suspects inside the other car told them to give up whatever they had.

The victims said they didn’t have anything, and shots were fired into their vehicle. One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The other vehicle left the scene and police said the suspects were still at large.