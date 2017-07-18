INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Opening day for this year's state fair is just a few weeks away. This year's theme is "Wonderful World of Food," and a downtown restaurant teamed up with a state fair food champ and the Indiana Dairy Association to create a special menu. Sherman stopped by Rooster's Kitchen on Mass Ave. to have a taste.
Restaurant creates special state fair menu
