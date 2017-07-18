× Safeway to take over former Marsh location in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove’s former Marsh location will soon become a Safeway.

After Marsh declared bankruptcy in May, 26 of its stores were bought in an auction, but the Beech Grove location was not among them.

Safeway has decided to move into the space at 1815 Albany St. Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement Monday.

Both said they were concerned the area could turn into a “food desert” if the building remained vacant after the Marsh closure.

Safeway officials plan to rehire most of the employees who worked at the Marsh location before it closed. The company also plans to hire an additional 20 to 25 workers for the store. A job fair is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beech Grove City Hall.

The Safeway is expected to open in August. The Beech Grove store will be Safeway’s sixth area location.