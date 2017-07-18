× Two Bloomington men, ages 100 and 88, killed in crash near Bedford

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Two men from Bloomington were killed in a crash on State Road 37, and four others, including a toddler, were seriously injured.

The Bloomington Herald Times reports that the crash occurred just south of Bedford at the intersection of State Road 37 and Wesley Chapel Road around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to an accident report obtained by the Bloomington Herald Times, Harvey Helms, 88, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape east off of Wesley Chapel Road and was crossing the southbound lanes of SR 37 when he failed to yield. He drove into the path of a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Corey L. Ricketts, 24, of Bloomington.

Helms was pronounced dead at the scene. Marion Douglas, 100, was a passenger in the front seat. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died from internal injuries. Ellen Helms, 82, was in the back seat. She suffered internal injuries that were described as incapacitating.

Ricketts suffered fractures throughout his body, and he was airlifted to a local hospital. Shanowha Orman, 18, of Harrodsburg, was in the front seat of Ricketts’ car. She suffered multiple cuts and was transported to a hospital. Jessy Ricketts, 3, was in the backseat. He suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

The Lawrence County Police Department is investigating the crash.