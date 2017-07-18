Two children dead after crash on I-70 near Terre Haute, multiple injuries reported

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– Police say several people were injured and two children died Tuesday in a crash on I-70 near Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts said the crash involved two semi trucks and a car on westbound I-70 at the 16 mile marker, just east of Terre Haute. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Police believe traffic slowed for construction and a semi truck failed to do so, and crashed into the van and then into another semi. The children were in the back side of the van.

Two children died in the crash, Watts said. Another child is in critical condition and their mother was injured. A truck driver was airlifted from the scene in unknown condition.

The crash has caused several lane closures in the area.

This story is developing.