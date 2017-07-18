× Woman suffers severe head injury after ATV accident in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A 45-year-old woman was injured after a crash involving an ATV in Lafayette Monday night.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called just after 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Old State Road 25 in Lafayette.

Investigators said Mary Haworth, 45, was a passenger on a 1996 Polaris Explorer when the transmission locked up, throwing both her and the driver onto the road.

Haworth suffered severe head trauma as a result of the accident and was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was being treated in the intensive care unit and was last listed in stable condition, according to DNR.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident and charges are pending. Conservation officers said neither Haworth nor the driver was wearing a helmet.