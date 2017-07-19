× Authorities in Tennessee searching for Fortville man wanted in child molestation case

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities in Tennessee may be closing in on an Indiana man accused of child molestation.

The search resumed Wednesday morning in Tennessee’s Bledsoe County, a day after Samual Cravens narrowly escaped from U.S. Marshals.

Cravens, 38, is wanted on felony charges out of Fortville in Hancock County after a reported sexual assault on July 13. Police sent an alert about Cravens on July 14.

He was spotted in Tennessee on Tuesday morning. An employee at an area McDonald’s called 911 after seeing him, according to WRCB. Employees reported seeing him run from his personal vehicle into a wooded area.

Several nearby homes and businesses went on lockdown as a result of the search. Police told area residents to stay on alert.

Cravens is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators said he may have shaved off his beard, which is prominent in photos released by police.

Deputies from several different departments in Tennessee and U.S. Marshals are currently looking for him.