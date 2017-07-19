Community activists, IMPD launch appeal for peace in wake of triple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The arrest of a 15-year-old in connection with a weekend triple homicide has spurred new calls for action to stem the tide of violence around Indianapolis.

Several advocacy groups will join the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday to appeal for an end to violence around the city.

Peace in the Streets, the Ten Point Coalition, Young Men Inc. and IMPD Command Staff are expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. at Barnes United Methodist Church.

Dominique Miller, 25, Jordan Wright, 25, and Justin Crowder, 19, were fatally shot Sunday night on the north side. Investigators believe they were targeted in a drug robbery.

Police arrested a 15-year-old who showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound hours after the fatal shooting. They’re still looking for other suspects in the case.

Anti-violence advocates said the shooting and arrest should serve as a wakeup call for everyone around Indianapolis.