Community Hero honors IMPD officer who developed BRIDGE program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Behavior, Responsibility, Integrity, Discipline, Guidance and Education – those are the core principles for the BRIDGE program helping young people bridge the gap between making good choices and bad.

Officer Carlos Trincado is a 16-year veteran officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. He says too often he gets to know some young people for the wrong reasons.

“Unfortunately I have to arrest many kids and I got tired of it and I got a lot of calls from people asking me what can I do with my child?” said Trincado.

Officer Trincado answered those calls by developing the BRIDGE program in 2009. It’s a 5-week after-school and summer intensive program connecting young people more intimately with their families and values.

The program is fun, it’s disciplined and it’s designed to challenge and motivate young people while also offering support to their parents. From tutoring to guidance in social interaction, the first few sessions of every course typically start with a bit of tough love.

Officer Trincado and his team are also bridging the gap especially in bilingual communities struggling with challenges like language barriers, education and simply keeping young minds focused on success.

FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger asked Officer Trincado where most of his joy comes from in this program. He said it’s “when you start seeing the transformation.”

FOX59 and Community Health Network are pleased to honor Officer Trincado with the Community Hero Award for July 2017.