Dangerous heat continues in central Indiana with slight rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Wednesday afternoon! It's been another hot and humid day in our area with a few stray showers. Many areas have stayed dry with temperatures climbing close to 90 degrees.

Dangerous heat will continue the next several days so it's important to take heat precautions if you're spending time outside. Tonight's lows will be in the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs Thursday will reach the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of storms. Each day for the next couple of days, there will be a chance of rain as a few upper-air disturbances rotate around a ridge of high pressure and drop south into central Indiana. The best chances will be across northern Indiana tonight into Thursday morning and then again Thursday night into Friday morning.

Additional scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon in central Indiana. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk for some severe storms developing near and north of Indy both Thursday and Friday.

Indianapolis averages 19, 90-degree days each year and we've had three so far this year. Highs will be in the 90s through the weekend with heat index values in the low 100s. A cool off will arrive into next week. --Danielle Dozier