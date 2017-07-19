× Downtown Greenwood staple ‘The Blind Pig’ closes its doors after 17 years

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A neighborhood staple in downtown Greenwood has closed its doors.

The Blind Pig opened 17 years ago at 147 S. Madison Ave., but the business said on Monday that “The Pig made its last call.”

A post on the business’ Facebook page Monday confirmed the closure.

“We will never be able to thank you all enough for the love and support over the years. We have made countless friends and memories and for that we thank you!” the post said. “Please continue to support local small businesses, especially our neighbors in Old Town Greenwood. Thank you for letting us be your neighborhood bar for 17 years.”

The post concluded with, “Cheers to Greenwood and our Pig People, especially our staff – the ones who made this all possible for so many years!”

Commenters on Facebook lamented the closure.

“So sorry to hear this news. Have enjoyed several nights of playing gigs in this club. Lots of good memories with great local support for band’s. Cheers BP!!!” wrote one Facebook user.

“Goodbye Pig. I had a few good memories there. Thanks and godspeed,” wrote another.

“Sad to hear. Had a ton of good times, super cold beer and great pizza while spending time with good friends,” another fan wrote. “The Blind Pig will be missed.”

According to the Daily Journal, the business received a $107,000 grant last year for repairs and improvements. The Blind Pig contributed about $21,000 for the work, Greenwood project manager John Shell told the newspaper.

The renovation work wrapped up in March. The city has invested more than $1 million to restore the facades of 21 downtown properties through tax increment funding (TIF). The project also included a $400,000 state grant and $186,000 from the businesses.