Fishers man stays on roof for three days to bring awareness to mentoring program

FISHERS, Ind. - A Fishers man is back on the ground after spending three days on the roof of a parking garage. The executive director of the Youth Mentoring Initiative refused to come down until 100 new mentors signed up for the Youth Mentoring Initiative.

Afraid of heights himself, Todd Melloh has a mission to help people on the ground. Students in Fishers who may be struggling through school and their personal lives.

"Over 37% of students in 5th grade to 12th grade feel sad, hopeless and depressed. It's actually about 5,000 kids so if you back those kids up back to back to back it's almost a mile long of kids who feel sad, hopeless and depressed in the 30th best city in the United States," Executive Director, Todd Melloh said.

That's why the Youth Mentoring Initiative works with students in the Hamilton Southeastern school district, visiting with students once a week who may dealing with academic failure, disciplinary issues or a life crisis.

This year they decided to take on three more schools so that means more mentors were needed. Melloh started YMI on the roof to create buzz.

"A lot of people don't understand what's going on in our schools because this is a great city a lot of people think oh we got it going on we're good but there's so many issues and problems behind the scenes that are not being discussed," Melloh said.

People like Jessica Stewart heard about the mentor blitz and came up on the roof to sign up after serving as a mentor in college.

"So you're struggling to try and fit in and it's kind of hard to express that so when you get a relationship with someone where you can share it and express it there's just something so special about that," Stewart said.

Rene Longoria considered mentoring for a while and this was the push he needed to say it's time to give back.

"So I decided to take the foot off the brake and go you know what there may be one kid who deserves the attention or needs the attention and so what's an hour? What's 60 minutes of my time per week," Longoria said.

YMI exceeded its goal with 105 new mentors. If you’re interested in signing up to become a mentor visit ymionline.org