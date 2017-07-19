× Florida couple accused of fraud after Paul George and Victor Oladipo allegedly sent shoes for charity

MIAMI, FL – Police in Miami have added charges to a couple arrested for allegedly coercing NBA players, including Paul George and Victor Oladipo, to send shoes to be auctioned off for charity, according to the Miami Herald.

Back in May, Justin Jackson and his wife, Angel Lii, were arrested for allegedly impersonating the manager of Adele to obtain tickets to a hip-hop festival, police say.

According to an arrest warrant that was obtained by the Miami Herald, his scam targeted a variety of sports stars and celebrities over the years, including new Indiana Pacer Victor Oladipo and Paul George.

He allegedly offered Adele tickets in exchange for shoes from NBA players like Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and others to purportedly benefit charities.

It also reportedly states Jackson succeeded in getting sneakers shipped to him from Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton.

Jackson and Lii were charged with organized scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification and unlawful use of a two-way communication.

The papers also states that Jackson served two years in a Florida prison after he posed as a rep for Madonna. He reportedly persuaded a boutique in New York to loan out $2.4 million worth of jewelry in 2007. They say he then sold the jewelry in a South Florida pawnshop.

The Herald also states that in 2014, Jackson was sued in a South Florida federal court on allegations that he posed as Oprah’s nephew to get free items. Jackson also allegedly posted as an aide for President Barack Obama.