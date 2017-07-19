Heat wave to take hold; Hottest in four years with dangerous afternoon heat index

HERE COMES THE HEAT

Real heat will hit harder in the days ahead. At 5 pm the heat index is reaching 95-degrees in many locations. But it will get worse before it gets better.

Over a dozen states are under some form of heat advisory or warning as of Wednesday afternoon.

DANGEROUS HEAT INDICES

The temperatures will go higher. With forecast high temperatures at levels last felt in September of 2013, the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower 100’s.