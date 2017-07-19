× IMPD arrests five teens believed to be connected to over 20 thefts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have made five arrests which they believe clears over 20 theft cases throughout the city.

Three of the five suspects arrested are believed to be involved in the robbery group named, “The Adam’s Family.”

One alleged member of the group, identified as 19-year-old Kaleb Sanders, is believed to be a common link with the four other suspects.

Sanders was arrested on July 6 and was allegedly involved in the following cases:

Armed robbery of Dollar General 5020 E. 16th.

Armed Robbery of Family Dollar, 6030 E. 21st St.

Armed Robbery of the Kmart, 6790 W. Washington St.

Carjacking on W. 38th St.

Vehicle theft from Westlake Apartments.

Carjacking from 4401 E. 10th St.

Vehicle theft from Meijer on 96th/I-69 in Marion County.

Carjacking near 146th and SR 37 in Hamilton County.

Carjacking near 179th St and SR 37 in Hamilton County.

Vehicle theft from Shell at 96th/I-69 in Hamilton County.

Vehicle theft from Kroger at 179th St. in Hamilton County.

19-year-old Koryeyon Sampson was arrested as part of the “Adam’s Family” and charged for his alleged involvement in 9 robberies, 4 of them while armed and with Sanders, police say.

Police arrested 18-year-old Elix Powell in Hamilton County and believe he is a part of the “Adam’s Family.” He currently has two pending warrants in Marion County and is also wanted on charges in Wisconsin.

Police arrested 18-year-old Eric Shaw on June 21 for robbery and resisting law enforcement for his alleged involvement in a carjacking in the 5800 block of W. 38th St.

IMPD says Sanders was with him during the carjacking, as well as a 15-year-old female. Police reportedly located the juvenile and arrested her on the same day. She faces charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement.

The United States Attorney’s Office will reportedly be reviewing the above mentioned cases for possible federal charges.

Police say with these arrests, 22 theft cases were cleared.