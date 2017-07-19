IPS Board President answers your questions about potential high school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- IPS Board of School Commissioners President, Mary Ann Sullivan was on the Fox59 Red Couch to answer questions from the viewers.

More than 100 community members filled the auditorium at Broad Ripple High School Tuesday night to share their concerns, questions, and outcries about a proposal to close the school.

They were shared during a public comment session hosted by IPS after announcing a recommendation to close Arlington and Northwest High Schools and sell Broad Ripple High School, to save the district millions of dollars each year.

Tuesday's meeting was the first in a series of public comment sessions.

Other public comment sessions include:

John Marshall Community High School, Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.

Arlington Community High School, Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m.

Northwest Community High School, Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m.

The board is not expected to take action on the recommendations until September.