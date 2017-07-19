× ISP investigating after suspected grenade found near Boone County road

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police have collected what they believe is a grenade near a road in rural Boone County Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police bomb team arrived on scene in the 1700 block of Mount Zion Road and collected the item which they believe to be a grenade.

Police are examining it for further evidence and will eventually perform a controlled explosion on it. A photo provided from police showed what appeared to be rust on the grenade.

Authorities say a woman was driving along the road on Tuesday and had a flat tire. She reportedly went back to the scene Wednesday to see what caused it, and stumbled upon the grenade.

Local authorities called ISP’s bomb squad to handle the incident.

No injuries were reported.