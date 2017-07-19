× Join ‘Cabrewing on the Canal’ event in downtown Indy next month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What could be better than grabbing a few drinks and floating down the canal with friends on a hot summer day?

That’s exactly what Yelp and Downtown Indy, Inc. are planning next month with their first-ever “Cabrewing on the Canal” event.

Yelp is describing it as a 2,000 person floating food and drink party.

Attendees will get an inner tube from City Way and float their way along the canal. There will be complimentary food and drink samples and live entertainment like steel drums and frozen wine popsicles.

All attendees must be 21 or older. The event is free, but they ask that you donate $10 to Downtown Indy, Inc. for continued beautification of the canal.

It takes place on Sunday, August 20. You can sign up for first group which is from 1 to 3 p.m. or the second group from 3 to 5 p.m.

RSVP here if you would like to join the fun.