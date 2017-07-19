More millennials are choosing to get a prenup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Kanye may have been singing about it, but millennials are signing it.

Millennials are inquiring about prenups more than any other generation, according to a new survey.

According to a survey by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, more than half of family law attorneys saw a jump in millennials requesting a prenup.

Why?

It could be millennials are getting married later on in life and may have more to lose.

"If you like your stuff, I mean do it," said Amir Quadri. The Indianapolis engineer is engaged to fiance Brittany Green.

They already share a house, a dog, and soon they'll share life in matrimony. But that's where the sharing stops.

The couple is choosing to get a prenup.

"I think Brittany put it one day, 'What's mine is mine, and what's yours is mine.' And at that point I said, 'Nah, we need a prenup.'"

"The presumption is that it would be split 50/50. Everything," explained divorce attorney Sarah Baker at Cohen Garelick & Glazier. "The prenup prevents that."

Baker believes getting a prenup is smart and millennials are catching on to the overwhelming benefits that come with it.

"People starting their own businesses, and coming up with their own ideas; that's important for those people to protect those ideas and those businesses."

That's exactly why Amir and Brittany want a prenup. Brittany is a dentist who dreams of her own practice one day.

"If I were to have a practice, and say I put all my time and effort and money into that, I didn't want something nasty to you know come between us and him to try to, you know, sink his claws into my practice," explained Brittany.

On the other end, money isn't as important to Amir as his intellectual property; the stuff he might create one day.

"Whatever else I end up developing or building in the next eternity essentially, I want that to be mine."

Baker said you don't have to be rich to protect yourself. Couples that accumulate a lot of debt will have to split that dept during a divorce.

"But if it's been a very short marriage, or if all of that debt was accumulated prior to the marriage, those are factors that the court will consider in deviating," said Baker.

Talking about divorce before you walk down the aisle isn't easy. But Amir and Brittany told us, it's an honest conversation every couple should have.

"I think when people get married, absolutely no one goes into it thinking, 'Eh I'm probably going to divorce this person.' No one thinks that! Statistically thinking, half of marriages will fail. So I mean we're both rational people. We understand that things might happen in the future that we may not want to happen, but it does."

That's why the couple is now looking for a lawyer and looking to hammer out all the details and they're making sure they do it with love and plenty of laughter.

"He even said he wants my ring back if we get a divorce and I said that's fine!" laughed Brittany.

"You get insurance for your car and for your health so, in my eyes, that's what it is," added Amir. "You prepare for the worst, but you hope for the best."

Baker reminds people interested in a prenup to get with their partner first and make a list of everything each person owns. You should talk about pets and how you'll pay for the prenup and the divorce. And remember, as you both grow and change in your marriage, you can amend or even dissolve that prenup whenever you wish.