Some Westfield residents without water after large water main break

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Some Westfield residents are without water this morning as crews repair a large water main break.

The water main break is a East 151st Street and East Greyhound Pass. Part of 151st street will remain closed through 2 p.m. as utility crews make the necessary repairs.

Approximately 13 homes in the Bainbridge subdivision and five businesses in the area will be without water until repairs are complete.