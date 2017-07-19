Back to school is nearly here! We're helping kids rule their school with high tech gear for high school.
Tech for high school students
-
IPS holds second community meeting on potential high school closures
-
Parents get chance to weigh in on IPS proposed school closures
-
IPS superintendent recommends closures of Arlington, Broad Ripple and Northwest high schools
-
Questions, concerns at first IPS school closures meeting
-
Tense first community meeting on IPS high school closures
-
-
Muncie Schools considering school closures to cut deficit
-
Warren Central seniors’ friendship inspires community as they lean on each other through hardships
-
Wayne Township students graduating high school with a college degree
-
Job, jobs and more jobs coming to Central Indiana for tech experts and teens
-
Pike High School senior applauded after her response to body-shamers goes viral
-
-
Power line fatally shocks Muncie teen after crash
-
Video shows IPS’ vision for high school experience; new sessions for public input announced
-
Federal agencies recognize Ivy Tech cyber security program