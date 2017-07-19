× Tickets available Friday for Fountain Square Music Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -The Fountain Square Music Festival has come a long way since its humble beginnings back in 2012.

Tickets are on sale Friday for this year’s expanded edition, which features an outdoor stage and one heck of a lineup.

Coming to Fountain Square on October 6 and 7, attendees will be able to experience music outside at a brand new stage called The Nucleus located on Virginia Ave.

Like in the past, some performances will still be held indoors at Hi-Fi, Pioneer, Square Cat Vinyl and White Rabbit Cabaret. The Nucleus main stage performances will be open to all ages while indoor shows will be 21+.

The festival is an initiative of Southeast Neighborhood Development, a non-profit organization. A portion of the proceeds will go back to benefiting organizations in the neighborhood.

The two-day festival pass is on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $99.

A few can’t miss acts

Richard Edwards

The genius behind Indy’s own Margot and the Nuclear So and So’s will be at the festival. After a three year layoff from Margot, Edwards released his debut album, Lemon Cotton Candy Sunset, to critical acclaim back in March.

The record reflects on a difficult past few years for him. In addition to getting diagnosed with C. Diff, a stomach virus that made him lose around 40 pounds, he returned home and went through a divorce from his wife. The heartache shaped one of the best albums of 2017.

Fans of Margot can remain hopefully his older material will be played, he whipped out “Broadripple is Burning” during his local Record Store Day performance earlier this year.

Phantogram

Receiving the honor as the artist on top of the lineup, Phantogram will be a great closer for the new outdoor stage. Forming in the heart of NYC ten years ago, they bring a electronic-based indie rock that will get your feet moving even if they’re cemented in the ground.

The Cool Kids

Chicago duo, The Cool Kids, have been producing infectious beats for over a decade. They surprised hip-hop purists everywhere earlier this year by announcing their return. Their last album, When Fish Ride Bicycles, was released in 2011 and fans wondered if the duo would ever get back together.

With only a handful of dates for their reunion tour, fans might be flocking to Fountain Square to catch the rare appearance.

Real Estate

If New Jersey’s own Real Estate was a stock, you’d want to hold onto it for the next several years. The band continues their rise after fourth album, In Mind, was released this year. If you like addicting guitar melodies positioned behind hyper self-aware lyrics, they might be the band for you.

Check out their new single, “Darling.”

VIP passes for the festival are also for sale. They are on-sale for $199 and features side-stage viewing, special food and drink service, premium parking and exclusive merchandise.