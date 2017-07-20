× Actor Forest Whitaker joining cast of ‘Empire’

An Oscar-winning actor will join the already star-studded cast of FOX’s “Empire” this fall.

Forest Whitaker will guest-star in a multi-episode arc on the popular show. He’s known for his roles in “The Last King of Scotland,” “Arrival,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and many more films.

On “Empire,” Whitaker will play “Uncle Eddie” a charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker, who gave an unknown Lucious his first radio airplay. Decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary.

“Empire” returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX. On the season premiere, Lucious will make his first appearance after an explosion in Las Vegas, while other family members have their own interests in the patriarch regaining his physical and mental faculties.