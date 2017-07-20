× FBI needs help identifying person of interest in child sexual exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FBI is asking for the public’s help with identifying an unknown male who is a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The man is only known as John Doe 38. He is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 40 and 60-years-old, with grayish-brown hair, balding at the crown of his head.

At the time the images were taken, he was wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers that were black with a lime green accent.

The images of the unidentified male shown with a child were taken in July 2014 in Louisville, KY.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.