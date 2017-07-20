Fire Department handles vacant building fire at former Hardee’s on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department worked a vacant building fire Thursday afternoon at a former Hardee’s restaurant on the west side.

Directly at noon, crews were dispatched to 3127 W. Washington after multiple 911 calls reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the building.

Authorities first arrived on scene at 12:04 p.m. and had the fire reportedly under control by 12:56 p.m.

The scene was at a former Hardee’s restaurant.

The fire department says the gas was ruptured at the building and was secured by Citizen’s Energy at 12:50 p.m.

Authorities estimate damage at around $50,000.

There were no injuries reported and approximately 50 firefighters were on scene.