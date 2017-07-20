× Former Yorktown pastor pleads guilty in child solicitation case

YORKTOWN, Ind. – A former Yorktown pastor pleaded guilty in a child solicitation case after admitting he had sex with a 15-year-old member of the congregation.

Terry Dobbs, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child solicitation as part of a plea agreement.

A judge will take the plea deal under advisement. In exchange for the guilty plea, Dobbs could face up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Dobbs was pastor at Old Fashion United Baptist Church when he was arrested in December. A 15-year-old member of the congregation told police she’d been having sex with Dobbs for two months.

During an interview with police, the teen said it started when Dobbs was counseling her for personal problems during the summer.

She told police it started with kissing and progressed into sex acts and sexual intercourse at the church. She also said they exchanged lewd text messages and photos.

According to court documents, Dobbs gave police a full confession when confronted about the allegations.