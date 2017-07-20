Heat and humidity surge; Heat index to top 100-degrees next two afternoons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ON THE RISE

It is getting hotter this afternoon, the remnants of late night strong/severe storms diminished here around lunch time and those downpours and clouds have moved on. Rainfall was directed from northwest to southeast and locally heavy downpours did occur. The radar paints the picture as the where the rain fell early Thursday.

The rain and clouds were beneficial in slowing the temperature rise earlier in the day, but by 4 pm we had jumped 10-degrees in 2 hours. The heat index at 5 pm has reached 100-degrees in Indianapolis and now a whopping 106-degrees in Terre Haute. These are the highest so far this summer!.

With additional sunshine, dry time and warm air still surging into the state the evening will grow warmer and more uncomfortable.

A heat advisory has been expanded to include more counties on south-central Indiana. From 12 pm Friday through 7 pm Saturday. Each of the next two afternoons will easily top 100-degree heat indices and possibly even top 105-degrees.

Afternoon high temperatures are still on track to reach the highest here since September of 2013. Barring rain and clouds Friday afternoon could reach 94-degrees in Indianapolis and reach 96-degrees on Saturday. Storms will have a say in exactly how warm we do get but the combination of heat and humidity will be at dangerous levels through Saturday evening.