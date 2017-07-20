Hot and humid, feeling like 105º at times this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures are continuing to heat up today, reaching into the lower 90s!

It will definitely be a muggy day with heat index values up to 105º! Take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

Spotty rain and storms are possible this afternoon, although most areas will enjoy partly cloudy skies and remain dry.

An isolated severe storm is possible this afternoon in northeast Indiana. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns.

The heat dome continues to bring dangerous heat through Saturday. The Brickyard 400 will be little cooler followed by lower 80s to start the work week!