× Indiana BMV to repay motorists more than $62 million after collecting excessive fees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has agreed to repay motorists more than $62 million it collected in excessive fees to settle a class-action lawsuit. There will be a press conference this morning at 10:30 a.m. where they will discuss more details.

Attorney Irwin Levin represented motorists in the lawsuit. He says the settlement includes $28.5 million in refunds for customers who were overcharged between 2002 and mid-2006 for driver licenses, vehicle registrations and other services. It also includes $33.6 million the agency began returning to customers last year for transactions from 2006 to 2014.

Levin says most motorists who qualify for refunds would be entitled to somewhere between $1 and $50.

Together with previous settlements and refunds, the BMV has admitted to charging drivers more than $115 million in higher-than-allowed taxes and fees over the past 15 years.

Attorney Carl Hayes represented the BMV in the case. He says the agency is pleased to have resolved the issue.